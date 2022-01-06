Bidco United thought they would beat Tusker like last season - Matano

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has hinted their opponents Bidco United had come to Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League game with confidence after managing to collect a win against his side.

In the match played at Ruaraka Stadium, the Brewers needed goals from Shami Kibwana and Ibrahim Joshua to claim maximum points in a 2-1 win over their visitors who had scored the only goal through Nelson Chieta.

Bidco thought it will be the same

In the first round of the 2020/21 campaign, the Thika-based charges, who were making their debut in the top-tier, defeated the now 12-time champions 2-1, but they lost the second meeting by the same margin.

After winning the latest assignment, coincidentally 2-1 as well, the experienced tactician went on to state his opponents had come into the game thinking they would once again cause an upset.

"I am happy with the way we played, the players gave their best from the first to the final whistle," Matano told GOAL.

"It was not an easy game, Bidco tried to pin us like they did last season. They thought they would beat us again as they did in the last campaign, but it was a different Tusker, we fought well and won the game."

What did Akhulia say?

On his part, Bidco coach Anthony Akhulia was impressed with the way his charges played but went on to rue missed scoring opportunities.

"You could see, we possessed the ball well, managed to get in the final third, but our problem was finishing the chances created," the coach said.

"We have no option but to go and work on the problem, try to get a solution because you cannot win without taking your chances."

Article continues below

The win took Tusker to the 10th position with 16 points from the 10 games they have played. They have managed to collect five wins, a draw and four losses. The Brewers have further scored 12 goals and conceded 10.

For Bidco, the loss puts them 14th on the table with 13 points after 12 matches. They have won three, drawn four and lost five, scoring nine goals and conceding 14 in the process.