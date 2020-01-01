Bidco United silence Modern Coast Rangers as Nairobi Stima run riot

The Thika based side is now just four points behind Simba wa Nairobi who were not in action last weekend

Second-placed Bidco United cut Nairobi City Stars' lead in the National Super League to four points after a 1-0 win against Modern Coast .

The lone goal for the Thika based side came after five minutes; the hosts conceded a penalty and David Orem made no mistake from 12-yards. It was the team's 16th win of the season, which took their points tally to 51, just four behind leaders Simba wa Nairobi.

This season, Bidco have lost just five games, with three ending in draws while the leaders have managed to get 17 wins, four draws, and two losses.

More teams

The biggest scoreline was witnessed at Camp Toyoyo where third-placed Nairobi Stima put aside their in-house wrangles to hit former Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Mt. United 7-2.

Patrick Mugendi grabbed a hat-trick with Levian Ochieng getting a brace. Douglas Mokaya and Michael Onyango scored one goal each. Mt. Kenya scored their goals through Tevin Opondo.

Kibera Black Stars came from behind to defeat Shabana 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at the same venue.

The hosts got their goals through Godfrey Mwenda and Eric Odhiambo, who scored a brace, while the Glamour Boys scored their goals through Fred Nyakundi and Victor Matete.

Full results

Modern Coast Rangers 0-1 Bidco United

Kenya Police 3-1 FC Talanta

St. Joseph’s Youth 1-1

Administration Police 0-1 Vihiga Bullets

Muranga Seal 1-1 Coast Stima

Nairobi Stima 7-2 Mt. Kenya United

Kibera Black Stars 3-2 Shabana

Ushuru 1-2 Fortune Sacco