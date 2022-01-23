Bidco United hold Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards see off Mathare United

Gor Mahia and Bidco United shared the points after a 1-1 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter at Thika Stadium on Sunday.

The Thika-based club and K'Ogalo had registered the same scoreline three days ago, and on Sunday, they needed a goal each from Stephen Waruru and Samuel Onyango to share the points again.

Waruru scored from the penalty spot when Bidco United were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute. Three minutes before the break, the visitors were given a penalty of their own and Onyango successfully converted to level the score at 1-1.

Waruru could have doubled Bidco United's lead in the 70th minute but could not find the back of the net with a clear chance before Jules Ulimwengu failed to put Gor Mahia ahead a few minutes later.

At Nyayo Stadium, AFC Leopards fought back to claim a 2-1 win over struggling Mathare United.

The Slum Boys took the lead in the seventh minute when Eugene Wethuli found the back of the net with a powerful shot after he had been set through on goal by Martin Nderitu.

Francis Xavier, the new Mathare United head coach, had to make a change in the 32nd minute when Martin Ongori was injured and was replaced by Alphonse Ndonye.

After plenty of possession and dominance in the rivals' half, Ingwe equalised in the 45th minute to punish the 2009 Premier League champions as they headed to the half-time break once again on level terms.

AFC Leopards doubled their lead at the hour mark through Fasanmi Ojo, before Byrne Omondi made a stunning save to deny the visitors a third goal in the 69th minute.

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars and Police FC drew 2-2 in their respective Premier League game at Nakuru ASK Ground.

The Soldiers scored through John Kago and Mark Bikokwa, while the Cops' goals were scored by John Ndirangu.

At Kasarani Stadium, KCB registered a 2-1 win over Posta Rangers. Henry Onyango and Derrick Otieno scored the goals for the Bankers, while Stanley Okumbi's Rangers registered a goal courtesy of Timothy Otieno's first-half effort.

Elsewhere, Nzoia Sugar and Talanta FC ended up sharing the points after a 2-2 draw at Ruaraka ground.

Levis Barasa and Kevin Juma scored for the Sugar Millers, while Kevintom Machika and Hasan Muhammud saw Talanta's fighting spirit rewarded with their two goals.

Finally, at Kasaarni Annex, Kariobangi Sharks picked up a convincing 3-0 win over Sofapaka.

Bonface Onyango's penalty and two other goals from Fortune Omoto and Felix Oluoch sealed the win for William Muluya's side.