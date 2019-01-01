Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia: KCB has quality players

The National Super League side is excited about their FKF Cup showdown with the Bankers on Sunday

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia has cautioned to expect a tough game when they face one another in the quarter-finals of the FKF on Sunday.

The Thika-based side advanced to the last eight after getting a bye, following Dero FC's failure to honour the round of 16 fixture. The Bankers mauled 4-0 to advance.

Coach Akhulia is now confident that his charges are up to the task and they will not fear the Bankers, who come into the fixture as favourites.

"KCB is a top tier team with good players; we played against them in the NSL but they have gone ahead to bring in quality players. It is going to be a tough game for us, but we are not going to give them much respect as we also need the ticket to reach the last four,” Akhulia told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Discipline will be key, we need to stick to our game plan and at the same time take our chances.”

On Saturday, KCB assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo maintained that his team will handle Bidco United with the seriousness they deserve. Despite coming in as favourites, ‘Pamzo’ said that his team has to produce their best to claim a win.

“I usually say knockout competitions are not the easiest and even the best teams are eliminated.

“Bidco United is a good side with experienced players who can cause an upset when given a chance. We will treat them with the respect they deserve. The main thing will be taking chances and avoid conceding.”

Already Coastal-based sides and AS Assad have qualified for the semi-finals after winning their respective quarter-final matches on Saturday.

The Dockers defeated 4-1 while AS Assad eliminated Congo Boys after a 2-1 win.

The match between KCB and Bidco United will be played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos from 2 pm before the defending champions play Bungoma Superstars.