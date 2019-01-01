Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia irked by huge defeat to KCB

The Bankers defeated the National Super League side to book their place in the last four of the Shield Cup

Bidco United head coach Anthony Akhulia has termed the 4-1 defeat to in the tie as 'unacceptable'.

The Bankers overcame Bidco United at Kenyatta Stadium to progress into Shield Cup semi-finals and Akhulia has regretted the manner in which the loss occurred.

The tactician was particularly irked by the margin of the scoreline, saying that it was not an accurate reflecion of the game because his team had lapses in concentration at the start and end of the match.

“I am disappointed because losing 4-1 is not good. It does not matter that our opponents were a Kenyan Premier League ( ) side that scoreline is big and is not acceptable," Akhulia told Goal.

"We lost concentration in the first 10 minutes and that is when KCB punished us quickly with two fast goals.

“We slightly recovered and halved the deficit but we also lost concentration in the last 10 minutes again giving them chance to score another two more goals.

"We lost the match in the first and the last 10 minutes, that is when our concentration lapsed completely.”

Bidco United will now shift focus to their National Super League duties, where they are 10th after 27 games.

They have 41 points, level with Shabana and Administration Police, who are above them on goal difference.

They will host Shabana at Thika Sub County Stadium on April 24 for their NSL week 28th match.