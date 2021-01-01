Biashara United's Baraza & Mafie named January's finest in Tanzania Mainland League

Biashara United head coach Francis Baraza has been named the best coach for the month of January in the Tanzania Mainland League.

The tactician, alongside his striker Deogratius Mafie, have been rewarded for their efforts in the top tier which helped the team perform well in the month of January.

During the month of December, Biashara won two games and drew one, losing one game as well. In January, they managed to get a win as well against Gwambina.

The striker scored two goals in the process as his team managed to keep four clean sheets in the two months.

This is the first time Baraza has won the award in the current campaign, as is the case for his striker.

"Biashara striker Deogratius Mafie and Francis Baraza have been voted the best player and coach respectively for the month of January," read a statement from the Tanzania Premier League Board and obtained by Goal.

"Mafie and Baraza were voted the best ahead of their compatriots. Mafie defeated Ruvu Shooting midfielder Mohammed Issa and Mwadui striker Wallace Kiango. On the other hand, Baraza emerged the best ahead of Charles Mkwassa of Ruvu and Abdallah Mohammed of JKT Tanzania.

"Other coaches who have won the award before are former Azam FC tactician Aristica Cioaba in September, Cedric Kaze of Yanga SC followed up the following month. Charles Mkwassa and Cedric Kaze were rewarded in the months of November and December, respectively.

"Players who have been rewarded for their efforts in previous months include Azam's Prince Dube for the month of September, while Mukoko Tonombe of Yanga, Simba SC captain John Raphael Bocco, and Yanga attacker Saidi Ntibazonkiza of Yanga won it in October, November and December respectively."

These monthly awards were introduced by the TPLB to motivate players and coaches, and reward those who have been outstanding in the Tanzanian top-tier.

Currently, Biashara are fourth on the table with 29 points from the 18 games they have played.

They have won eight games and managed to get five draws and as many losses. They have also scored 14 goals and conceded 16 in the process.