Betway pumps in Sh45m to sponsor FKF Shield

The federation has received a shot in the arm after the betting firm confirmed a deal worth millions for this year's edition

Betting firm Betway will sponsor the 2020 edition of the FKF Shield to a tune of Ksh45 million.

This season, 48 teams have registered for the annual competition with the winner set to represent the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup. During the launch, it was revealed the tournament will be referred to as the FKF Betway Cup.

Betway Country Manager Leon Kiptum is delighted with the number of Grassroot teams taking part in the competition believing players participating will have an advantage as they will be exposed.

"We are pleased to engage this vast number of football teams in partnership with FKF in a bid to make these football players’ dreams come true," Kiptum said during the launch.

"Many of the participating teams will stem from grassroots levels in line with Betway’s sports development initiative, which was launched last year in support of developing sports. Betway has continued to support football talent in in the past and continues to do so with the newly launched sponsorship.

"Betway has provided training kits, soccer balls and also supported some of these teams in facilitating their income-generating activities," he added.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa believes the partnership by the firm is a statement about their commitment to helping in developing the game in the country.

"The decision by Betway not only cements the company’s footprint in the Kenyan football landscape but also demonstrates the organization’s commitment to continuously play a development role that deserves commendation and emulation by local and international corporate entities.

"It is our strong belief that this partnership, which will see the FKF Cup renamed the Betway Cup, will not only accord our players the much-needed opportunity to showcase their talents but also underpin the commercial aspect of the game, key in the growth of our local football," Mwendwa concluded.

The competition is set to start this weekend with FC, who are the defending champions, aiming to go defend the title.