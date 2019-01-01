Betting firm sponsors two Harambee Stars’ fans to watch Afcon in Egypt

Maina Kariuki & George Simbiri have won an all-expense paid trip to Egypt to watch the Afcon tournament

With few days remaining to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (Afcon), BetLion – Home of Africa’s Biggest Jackpot worth Sh350million – will send two lucky fans plus a friend to watch the tournament.

For seven days. Maina Kariuki and George Simbiri plus their friends will be enjoying an all-expense paid trip to courtesy of BetLion

To enter into the promotion, one simply needed to deposit and place a bet with BetLion, every bet is equated to an entry. The promotion ran from 8th April to 31st May.

“As a sports lover, when I saw the promotion, it excited me. With my fingers crossed every time I played with BetLion, I prayed to be one of the winners,” an elated Maina Kariuki stated.

“When I received the call that I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it, but I am so happy to be going to cheer on at Afcon. Thank you BetLion,” he continued.

“BetLion made a promise to be a rewarding platform, these winners here are just but the beginning,” said Managing Director of BetLion Kenya, Spencer Okach.

“There will be more sporting safaris but locally and abroad, we seek to make this promotion a brand asset, Kenyans should brace themselves for more sports tourism.”

Kenya’s Harambee Stars are in Group C of the tournament and will face in the opener on June 23. Other teams in the Group are Algeria and .