Betting firm Betin Kenya set to be unveiled as Harambee Stars’ sponsors

The Kenyan national team has already qualified for the 2019 Afcon finals set to be held in Egypt from June

Football Federation will unveil a new sponsorship deal with betting firm Betin Kenya on Tuesday.

The deal estimated at Sh15million will go towards Harambee Stars, who are preparing to participate in the 2019 Afcon finals to be held in . A source privy to the contract has revealed to Goal that another Sh5million will be set aside to kit the national team.

“That is what we have signed with Betin Kenya. They will become our partners and we are looking forward to having a good relationship with them. It is a huge deal that will help the national team prepare well for the Afcon finals.”

The good news comes at a time when the national team is preparing to take part in the 2019 Afcon finals set to be held in . Kenya has already qualified for the continental showpiece alongside ’s Black Stars from Group F.

Kenya under coach Sebastien Migne will face Ghana in their final qualifier on March 23 away in Accra.