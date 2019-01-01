Better than Nicolas Pepe and Angel Di Maria: Samuel Kalu is Europe’s top dribbler

Though the Nigerian may not be a household name, the winger is turning heads in his second season with the Girondins

Samuel Kalu is the best dribbler in Europe top five leagues, ahead of PSG’s Angel Di Maria, ’s Nicolas Pepe and ’ Nabil Fekir.

The 22-year-old winger, who is in his second season with , has the highest dribble percentage in Europe.

Kalu played a vital role in Bordeaux’ 2-0 victory over Metz in Saturday’s clash at Matmut Atlantique.

A product of GBS Academy, he has been a regular in Paulo Sousa’s side following his move from Gent in 2018 – a team he joined from AS Trencin.

22 - Top 4 dribbles réussis dans les 5 grands championnats en 2019/20 :



Samuel Kalu - 22 (sur 47 tentés)



Nicolas Pépé - 19 (sur 28)



Nabil Fekir - 18 (sur 25)



Ángel Di María - 18 (sur 41)



Pyromanes 🔥. @girondins pic.twitter.com/rbHNAFYZxh — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 16, 2019

The international has successfully executed 22 dribbles out of 47 attempted, putting him ahead of some of the world’s most talked-about players known for that.

Just behind Kalu is Arsenal’s Pepe, who has completed 19 dribbles despite his barren run at the Etihad Stadium.

Article continues below

The 2018 World Cup winner Fekir, who plays for Real Betis, is just behind that at 18 out of 25 with PSG’s Di Maria’s 18 over 41 dribbles rounding out the top four.

The Girondins are ninth in the French top-flight with eight points from five outings.

They host Brest in their next outing on September 21.