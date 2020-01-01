Betsafe deals: Are Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards financially off the hook?

K’Ogalo and Ingwe signed lucrative deals with a new betting firm but will the KPL giants benefit from imminent windfall?

’s most celebrated and supported giants and AFC were down on their knees, with their begging bowls open, seeking any financial help after a turbulent 2019-20 season in the Kenyan Premier League.

Both clubs had really suffered, suffered to an extent that their players have now gone for five months without salaries, and all this came about after their title sponsors SportPesa withdrew support at the start of last season, citing unfavourable working conditions in the country.

The two giants tried to turn to their fans for financial help, but there was no respite, and they suffered further huge blows during the mid-transfer window as key players opted to walk out.

AFC Leopards were the most affected as they lost their coach Casa Mbungo, and foreign players Vincent Habamahoro, Ismail Diarra, captain Soter Kayumba and Tresor Ndikumana.

Other players who left Ingwe when life became difficult without pay include Whyvonne Isuza, Brian Marita and John Makwatta, who decamped to Wazito FC, , and Zesco United respectively.

Faced with a huge annual budget of Sh200m (Gor) and Sh100m (AFC) that comes with a monthly wage bill of Sh5.5m and Sh4.2m respectively, and worsened by effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic, both clubs had turned into 'street beggars' as they had a combined debt of over Sh45m in unpaid player salaries and bonuses.

However, on June 19, 2020, fortunes changed for Gor and AFC, as Europe-based betting firm Betsafe came to their rescue after announcing a joint three-year sponsorship deal with the two giants worth an estimated Sh285 million, that will see K’Ogalo pocket KSh55m per year while Ingwe will receive KSh45m.

“We are very happy to announce this deal with Betsafe. A very welcome message to all our fans that we have secured long term financial support from a strong and safe partner,” Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier said in a statement after signing the deal. “With Betsafe, we get an engaged and reliable partner with a focus on responsible gaming.”

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda was equally excited with the new partnership, stating: “We are very proud to announce this new major deal with the Betsafe brand, especially to our fans,” Shikanda told Goal. “For us, this sponsorship means everything, as it gives us a sense of security and work peace to be able to focus even more on becoming the best team in the country.

“With Betsafe, we have a reliable partner with a strong focus on responsible gaming and passion for football.”

However, four days after the deals were signed, Gor Mahia boss Rachier came out to clarify they can only get financial support from the new sponsors when football action returns to the country.

“As things stand now, we don’t have anything to give back to the new sponsor because there is no football being played,” Rachier told Goal. “What we agreed on when signing the deal, is they will only be able to start funding the club when football resumes, and that can only be possible when our league starts again.”

The statement by Rachier now begs the question, are the two Kenyans giants financially off the hook yet?

As it stands, football in the country is still suspended indefinitely after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the ban on sporting activities for the next 31 daysm and with the number of new Covid-19 cases growing daily, one cannot predict whether Kenyatta will lift the ban when it elapses on July 7.

The new season for the Kenyan top flight is pencilled to kick-off at the end of August, and one prays Kenyatta can at least relax the ban on sporting activities to allow teams to resume training in readiness for restart.

It means despite both Gor Mahia and AFC signing the deals, they will continue to suffer again until maybe at the end of August, only if the ban of activities is lifted, so the players and officials will continue to suffer financially.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack is of the opinion that the club should not rest on their laurels now they have secured Betsafe, but instead should continue to knock on other doors for more sponsors.

“I am happy for the club now we have a sponsor, but one sponsor is not enough in football, in football you need more than one sponsor if you look around the world any club around the world, even the smallest teams have more than one sponsor,” Polack explained to Goal.

“Let me explain to you, you can’t put all your eggs in one basket, because look at what happened to SportPesa, they dropped out and that was it, there was no one to support the club with money, there was no one to cover up after they left, you need to have at least three sponsors.”

On the other hand, Rachier insists to help manage the club, they will have to reduce their monthly wage bill, and also appealed to K’Ogalo fans to register as members in big numbers so they can directly help support the team financially.

“We have 35 players who are in our payroll and we must have Sh5million every month to clear their salaries and this is becoming a bit too much for the club to handle," Rachier told Goal. "So our aim, for now, is to try and reduce it to at least half.

“If you ask me, I would prefer our wage bill to stand at Sh3million a month because we can try to handle it.”

Rachier continued: “Like in most cases, and more so in Europe, most clubs are being run by fans through membership, they directly contribute and play a big role to support their clubs, we can also try and cultivate that culture at Gor Mahia.”

However, the big question remains. Gor, and AFC have a new sponsor, but how will this sponsor be of help to the clubs if they can only bankroll them when football is back? What if football takes ages to return? Was this a genuine deal for the two giants, or merely a publicity stunt with Betsafe knowing there's no chance of a pay-out any time soon?

How can AFC and Gor be confident of substantial support from Betsafe, a firm yet to venture into the Kenyan market?

Only time will provide the answers to these most pressing of questions.