Betsafe are right: Gor Mahia must advertise them first to get money – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal that the new shirt sponsors are right not to finance the club for now, until football returns

coach Steven Polack says he has no problem with new sponsors' Betsafe stance that they can only start financing the club when football returns in the country.

Last Thursday, the Kenyan champions alongside their sworn rivals AFC signed a joint three-year sponsorship deal with the betting firm estimated at Sh285 million, which will see K’Ogalo pocket KSh55m per year while Ingwe will receive KSh45m.

However, immediately after signing the deal, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier came out to clarify that they can only get financial support from the new sponsors when football action returns to the country.

“As things stand now, we don’t have anything to give back to the new sponsor because there is no football being played,” Rachier told Goal.

“What we agreed on when signing the deal, is they will only be able to start funding the club when football resumes, and that can only be possible when our league starts again.”

The British coach has also waded into the issue, stating he was part of the club officials who attended the meeting when signing the deal with the new partners, and it is exactly what was agreed.

“It is something that was discussed and we understand the situation, how can you get money from sponsors if you are not advertising them? Polack posed a question to Goal on Monday.

“It doesn’t make sense, because you have to advertise before you get paid for your work, so I do agree with [Betsafe] and I know even around the world some sponsors dropped out because they were not making money themselves, so we understand they will not give the whole amount assigned in the deal but they will definitely boost the team.

“That is why I understand the situation very well, and I was actually in the meeting with the sponsors, the chairman invited me and I attended two meetings before the deal was sealed.”

Polack also took his time to thank Eliud Owalo, who hosted the team to a luncheon and also gave them money to boost the players during these difficult times occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I appreciate what the honourable Owalo did, hosting the team to lunch, it was a very good gesture from him even though the entire squad was not there, we have to thank him and appreciate him for the gesture,” Polack continued.

“It was a nice gesture and I am very happy from what he did, and also the cash token he gave to the players and the technical bench was amazing, nobody knew that he was also going to give financial token and he did so, so we appreciate him very much, that was well appreciated.

“Gor Mahia needs help as much as they can and such gestures are good for the club and especially to the players, who have gone through tough times during the Covid-19 period.”

The new season for the Kenyan top flight is pencilled in to kick-off at the end of August.