BetLion website now free to access for Safaricom subscribers

The new service by the biggest jackpot firm in Africa will only be available for customers on the Safaricom network

BetLion, the home of Africa’s biggest jackpot worth Sh350million, has announced customers will be able to access its website at no cost to their internet data bundles.

This service will only be available to customers on the Safaricom network.

“We released a low data usage platform and we have now gone one better by making it free to access,” said Spencer Okach, managing director of BetLion.

“We believe that entertainment should be welcoming and therefore accessing it at no cost, satisfies that principle.”

Two weeks ago, BetLion announced the launch of its new, revamped mobile website. The site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and find the game they wish to bet on.

BetLion launched its operations in on December 13 last year with the backing of billionaire British businessman Victor Chandler.

BetLion has the largest jackpot in Africa - dubbed the ‘BetLion Goliath Jackpot’, where customers get a chance to win a share of Sh350million by correctly predicting 20 games with just Sh100 entry.