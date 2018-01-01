BetLion launches operations in Kenya

BetLion is Africa’s leading online gaming website, offering customers a unique and exciting gaming experience

BetLion, a leading African betting brand, has launched its Kenyan operations.

A first-of-its-kind, interactive and innovative platform that will provide an unrivaled personalized customer service whilst remaining commitment to its principle of “Sport Just Got Better”.

“The platform can be accessed via the web, android application, SMS and USSD, in the spirit of building an all-inclusive platform,” stated Spencer Okach, BetLion Kenya Managing Director, adding that, “BetLion will be offering sports book (both live and pre-match) and virtual sports at the onset.”

To join BetLion one simply sends the keyword JOIN to 40418 or visits betlion.com. On registration, a customer is allocated an account manager who offers them personalized customer service. “Our platform is low on data usage, without compromising on the number of markets, with games getting in excess of 40 markets,” said Spencer Okach at the media launch.

BetLion remains a socially responsible corporate citizen like has been in the case in its other jurisdictions. “You shall see a strong commitment to developing sport all around be it through sponsorships, equipment provision or technical training. BetLion is led and run by an all Kenyan team, in addition, all our offers and promotions are chosen by customers.”

For example, BetLion runs a weekly special where customers choose 6 games they want to bet on and the odds are boosted by 30%. Kenya can only but expect a responsible and rewarding gaming company.