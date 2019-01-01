BetLion launches bumper Sh350 million jackpot

It’s Africa’s biggest Jackpot dubbed ‘BetLion Goliath’ where the gamers will stand to win jackpot by correctly predicting 20 games

BetLion, Africa’s leading gaming platform, has released the largest jackpot in Africa. dubbed the ‘BetLion Goliath Jackpot’, where customers will get a chance to win a share of Sh350million by correctly predicting 20 games with just Sh100 entry.

For the players, who correctly predicting 19, 18 and 17 games they will be eligible to receive jackpot bonuses worth Sh5 million, Sh1 million and Sh500, 000 respectively. The jackpot will be available to play on SMS, USSD code (*418#), Web and Android App.

“When we launched in Kenya, we did promise to give a product construct that is not only exciting but also rewarding. The release of the BetLion Goliath Jackpot, Africas Biggest Jackpot, is a true testament to that promise,” said Spencer Okach, BetLion’s Managing Director.

“We made a commitment that our platform shall be one that embraces continuous innovation. The USSD offers a simplified gaming experience, it includes all features of registering, depositing, betting and withdrawal.”

Part of the proceeds of the Goliath Jackpot entries shall be channeled towards sport development. “We commit to making Kenyan sports better, and we intend to use the proceeds from this jackpot to develop the same,” affirmed Spencer Okach.

BetLion launched its operations in Kenya on December 13 last year with the backing of billionaire British businessman Victor Chandler. Billed to be worth over Sh70 billion, Chandler is said to be backing the Sh350million jackpot.