BetLion announces mobile website redesign

The completely redesigned mobile website offers customers the ultimate user-friendly experience

BetLion has announced the launch of its newly revamped mobile website.

The new release is not only low on data usage but has also been created with user experience in mind.

The site includes many new features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and find the game they wish to bet on.

“The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality coupled with low data usage, making it one of the fastest betting websites available,” highlighted Spencer Okach, managing director of BetLion.

“This is in line with our brand promise of creating a product that is welcoming to all, this new release echoes that.”

BetLion launched its operations in on December 13 last year with the backing of billionaire British businessman Victor Chandler.

BetLion has the largest jackpot in Africa - dubbed the ‘BetLion Goliath Jackpot’, where customers get a chance to win a share of Sh350million by correctly predicting 20 games with just Sh100 entry.