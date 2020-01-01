BetKing sponsorship will elevate KPL competition – Posta Rangers’ Tonui

FKF secured the deal which will run for five seasons and a number of football administrators have welcomed it

Posta chairman John Tonui has welcomed the move by the Football Federation (FKF) to sign a new Kenyan Premier League ( ) sponsorship deal.

FKF secured the KSh1.2 billion sponsorship partnership with BetKing which will run for the next five seasons.

“We have been paying salaries before but this deal will help us start giving our players allowances and bonuses,” Tonui told Goal just a day after the record-breaking sponsorship pact for the top-tier was confirmed.

“It will also improve the livelihoods of players, coaches, referees and those directly involved in the game. Players will be motivated going forward hence the level of competition will shoot up.”

Meanwhile, football administrators Caleb Malweyi and Gabriel Mghendi also lauded the new partnership that Mwendwa revealed earlier this week.

Malweyi, who is the FKF Nairobi West Branch chairman, said the development will now encourage players who faced a tough 2019/20 season.

“This is a great milestone. Now the players can fully focus on their performance on the pitch,” the administrator said.

Mghendi, the FKF South Coast Branch chairman, said the FKF-BetKing partnership will help improve the level of competition within the KPL level of competition.

“The sponsorship will improve the quality in the league,” said the South Coast official.

“Earlier, some clubs had started going under because of lack of funds. Now with the funding, we can expect better competition.”

Mwendwa, who is seeking a second term in office for the next four years, detailed how he is keen to help the KPL clubs.

“We are ready to help the clubs to start pre-season training and what we are now waiting for is for the government to allow sporting activities and social gatherings to return, we now have enough money to help the teams which struggled last season to plan themselves accordingly,” Mwendwa said in an earlier interview with Goal.

Clubs will be entitled to at least KSh8 million annually from the new sponsorship kitty and the FKF and BetKing partnership will officially be launched in September.

With the arrival of BetKing, the KPL will now change the name to the BetKing Premier League.

The FKF is set to run the competition as it has confirmed the KPL’s contract will not be renewed when it shall end in July.