Beth Mead needs a ‘miracle’ to make England World Cup squad with Arsenal’s Euro 2022-winning forward recovering from ACL injury

England boss Sarina Wiegman admits that Beth Mead requires a “miracle” to make her 2023 World Cup squad as a result of an ACL injury.

Gunners star sidelined since November

Long road to recovery

Unlikely to grace another finals this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal forward, who helped to inspire the Lionesses to continental glory at the 2022 European Championship, has been out of action since mid-November. The 27-year-old has, after being forced to undergo surgery, taken in a long road to recovery and is not yet fit enough to return to action for club or country. Mead has been left out of England’s plans for a Finalissima clash with Brazil and a friendly date against Australia, with Wiegman conceding that she is now likely to miss a major tournament this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wiegman said when asked whether Mead remains in her thoughts heading towards an event in Australia and New Zealand that is due to get underway on July 20: “I had a conversation with her, she’s doing well. She is in her rehab, she is doing good. But the World Cup is actually too early, so what we said is that she’s not in our plans now and just take the time to get back well. But if a miracle happens and she goes so fast, then we will reconsider it. But at this moment I don’t expect that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mead has registered 29 goals through 50 appearances for England, with that haul helping her to the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament at Euro 2022 while also landing the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award and finishing as runner-up in the prestigious Ballon d’Or Feminin and UEFA Player of the Year votes.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mead will be disappointed at having to sit out another shot at major international honours, but she still has plenty of football left in her and should be around for the 2027 World Cup finals.