'Best moment was when I scored vs Bandari from a goal kick' - Azam FC's Mapigano

The 23-year-old joined the Ice Makers on Thursday, penning a two-year contract

Goalkeeper David Robert Mapigano has revealed his goal for against FC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) remains his best moment.

In the game played at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on January 25, the Tanzanian's goal-kick beat his opposite number Justin Ndikumana in the Dockers' goal to hand K'Ogalo the lead.

The match ended 3-0 in favour of the champions and the custodian says it remains a memorable moment.

"My best moment at Gor Mahia was when I scored a goal from a goal kick," Mapigano revealed after signing for the 2014 league champions.

"It was my happiest moment in life because it has never happened in my entire playing career; and my role model Tim Howard also did [in the 2-1 loss against Wanderers when his wind-assisted clearance beat Adam Bogdan in goal during the 2011/12 English Premier League season].

"I have achieved a lot with Gor Mahia which I am proud of and I felt it is high time for me to leave.

"It is my desire to replicate my achievement with Gor Mahia here at Azam."

The 23-year-old is optimistic about helping the Chamazi-based side get to the top of the table in order to play in the continental assignments.

"I am just from playing in the continental assignments with Gor Mahia and I need to give my best at Azam to help the team get to the top," Mapigano added.

"I promise to give my best and try to push the team and ensure we achieve great things together, in that when I leave my mark will remain forever.

"Azam is a big team and many players know it; in short, I did my extensive homework before joining the team."

The former Gor Mahia custodian has also revealed his role model in East Africa and thanked the fans for their support, promising to give his best.

"Ivo Mapunda remains my role model, as a matter of fact, I have been following him religiously," he continued.

"I feel privileged to have played with him at Simba U20 and later on, I played for Gor Mahia, a team Mapunda played for. Right now, I am joining Azam, the team Mapunda also played for.

"I am delighted to play for the teams my role model once played for.

"I appreciate the support received from Azam fans, without them I could not be here, and this includes the officials because they are club fans as well.

"Mine is to promise the fans, management, and everyone associated with the team that I will give my best."