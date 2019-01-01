WTF

‘Best day ever!’ - Kenya fans react as Arsenal sack Emery

Comments()
Getty Images
Football enthusiasts including Gunners fans in the East African nation took to social media to react after the Spaniard was fired

Kenyan fans are apparently excited by Arsenal's decision to sack Unai Emery as the club's manager on Friday.

The former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss took over from the long-serving Arsene Wenger in May 2018 and went on to lead the Gunners to the Europa League final last term, ultimately losing out to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Article continues below

The 2-1 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in what proved to be Emery's final match in charge also means Arsenal are not yet through to the knockout stages of the Europa League, although only a heavy defeat away to Standard Liege in their final group fixture will prevent their progress.

Editors' Picks

The club's decision came as a relief for Kenyans who saw it as the right step after their seven-game winless streak across all competitions, with assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg tasked to oversee the first-team in an interim role.

Close