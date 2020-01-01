Besieged Ochola issues 48 hour ultimatum on Gor Mahia’s Rachier over alleged funds misappropriation claims

The friction between the two officials generated from the disagreement over the StarTimes deal that the secretary signed but the chair later dismissed

Besieged Secretary-General Sam Ochola has issued a 48-hour ultimatum on chairman Ambrose Rachier to refund the club money allegedly withdrawn without consent.

Ochola, who was suspended by Rachier on Tuesday over signing the StarTimes Premier League sponsorship deal, has now claimed the chairman is at fiscal fault over recent transactions.

“As the Secretary and on half of the K’Ogalo fraternity, we demand the following from the chairman with immediate effect,” a statement by Ochola in possession of Goal, read.

“That he should learn and tolerate to work with other people who hold divergent and progressive views that help the club to develop.

“He should explain how the four different bank accounts of the club are still being run by a former official whose mandate expired upon our election.

“Making unexplained withdrawals yet the playing unit are complaining about lack of salaries, bonuses and operations grinding to a halt.

“That between September 1 and 4, cash withdrawals of up to KSh20 million were made from two Gor Mahia accounts yet as members of the Executive Committee and the Secretariat, we were not a party to.”

Ochola, who was elected in August, has further claimed Ronald Ngala is being used by Rachier in the transactions business illegally since he ceased being a Gor Mahia official.

“It is clear that the former Deputy Secretary-General [Ronald] Ngala was involved in all these transactions,” he added.

“I want to give notice to the chairman that he and Mr Ngala have 48 hours to refund Gor Mahia the full amount or be ready to face court action without reference to them.

“That the chairman withdraws his personal title deeds and house deeds attached in one of the accounts where he obtained millions of shillings for personal use in the name of Gor Mahia last year.

“That Mr Ngala, will not be co-opted as the member to the Executive Committee because of his actions to deprive the club financial progress. He is used by the chairman to operate and run the club accounts illegally.

“According to the latest audited reports, the club is in debt of over KSh120 million and this money never reached the club for any purpose. What did the chairman do with the money for the club?”

The push and pull at Gor Mahia was occasioned by the rift between the chair and the secretary over the Football Federation deal with StarTimes which the club has to ratify but has not done so yet.