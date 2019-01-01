Bernardo Silva has been Man City's most effective player - Guardiola

The Portugal international's performances have stepped up a level this season - and his manager is keen to single him out for praise

Pep Guardiola says Bernardo Silva has been 's "most effective" player this season.

Silva joined City for £43.5million ($57.8m) in 2017 after playing a starring role in 's title-winning season in and run to the semi-finals.

Silva made 53 appearances as City won the Premier League and in 2017-18 but has only graduated to the status of being a virtually guaranteed starter during his second season at the club.

Kevin De Bruyne's injury problems have seen the 24-year-old excel with some tireless performances in a central playmaking role, while he scored his ninth goal of the campaign during Tuesday's 7-0 Champions League demolition of Schalke, helping seal a 10-2 aggregate triumph in the last-16 tie.

Those performances prompted City to offer him a new contract, with the Portugal international putting pen-to-paper on a new deal this week that will keep him at Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2025.

Speaking ahead of City's quarter-final clash with on Saturday, Guardiola was fulsome in his praise of the midfielder and believes he has even outshone the likes of Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero this season.

"We judge our players by what they do on the pitch and he has maybe been the most effective player this season on the pitch and in training sessions," he said.

"I have said what a lovely guy he is and how he is appreciated because of the way he behaves.

"I'm grateful and delighted. It is an honour for us because it means he wants to stay."

City’s thumping win over on Tuesday keeps alive their hopes of securing a historic quadruple, with the Carabao Cup already secured after last month’s penalty shootout win over .

Article continues below

After Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Swansea, Guardiola’s side will return to Premier League action against relegation-threatened the following week.

City currently hold a one-point lead over at the top of the table with just eight games remaining.

They will also face Premier League opposition in the Champions League after they were drawn against Tottenham in the quarter-finals.