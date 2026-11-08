Bernardo Silva hails Real Madrid dominance as red-hot Blancos extend winning streak with Valencia demolition

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Bernardo Silva has praised Real Madrid's defensive solidity after a commanding 3-0 victory over Valencia at Mestalla. The Portuguese star believes their eighth consecutive win puts the club in a prime position to challenge for both Liga and Champions League glory this season.

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Real Madrid secure impressive victory

Silva played a starring role as Madrid cruised to a 3-0 victory against Valencia at Mestalla. The Portuguese midfielder featured for 84 minutes during an excellent individual display in the heart of the pitch.

The impressive away result marked an eighth consecutive win across all competitions for the Spanish club. Jose Mourinho’s side currently sits in second place in the Liga standings with 30 points - level with league leaders Barcelona, ​​who are set to play their 12th match of the campaign against Atletico Madrid.

Silva highlights aggressive Valencia approach

The match was not without its challenges for the visiting side. Silva noted the physical nature of their opponents and the lenient officiating that allowed the game to flow freely.

"A tough match, in a challenging atmosphere, against an aggressive team and a referee who allowed them to be aggressive," Silva explained on the club's official website. "That made it complicated for us. Fede's [Valverde] stunning goal helped us control the game. I felt we always had control of the match and were very organized, managing their transitions very well. The defenders were very aggressive and won quick balls. We're very happy to secure three more points.

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"Having eight consecutive wins puts us in a much better position to fight for La Liga and be among the top eight in the Champions League. We're very happy with this streak, but now we need to focus on the next match and keep going because the atmosphere in the dressing room and at the club is very good. We want to keep winning and winning."

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Maintaining the winning streak

Los Blancos have now recorded eight consecutive victories across all competitions. The last time they failed to secure a win was during the Madrid Derby against Atletico in late September. Silva emphasized that this achievement is crucial for his team if they wish to remain in contention for the title this season.

"It's very important because the teams that defend best are always ready to win matches and titles," he added. "That puts us closer to winning games and championships."

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International duty calls for Silva

Club football now pauses for the international break. Silva will immediately shift his focus to international duty and travel to join his Portugal team-mates. Portugal are preparing for two important UEFA Nations League fixtures in the coming days. They will face Denmark on November 14 before concluding the international window against Wales on November 17.