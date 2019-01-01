Bernard Ongoma lifts Ulinzi Stars over Nzoia Sugar, Mount Kenya United fall to KCB

Ulinzi Stars had lost their two previous matches, against Gor Mahia and Bandari

bounced back from consecutive defeats against and FC to claim a 1-0 win against at Afraha Stadium in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) game on Monday.

After a scoreless first half, Bernard Ongoma managed to get the lone goal in the 85th minute, heading in a George Omondi cross.

The result saw Benjamin Nyangweso's side reach a total of 39 points, enough for eighth place on the KPL table, while the Sugar Millers in 12th position with seven points less.

At Kenyatta Stadium, compounded Mount United's relegation woes with a 2-0 win.

Goals from Kennedy Owino (62') and Ezekiel Odera (79') helped the Bankers to 11th position with 34 points, leaving Mt Kenya at the bottom of the table with 18 points.