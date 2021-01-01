Bernard Ondiek: Posta Rangers sign midfielder from Gor Mahia

The player is the fourth signing for the Mailmen after the initial arrivals of Evans Maliachi, Ambrose Ayoyi and Joshua Nyatini

Posta Rangers have completed the signing of midfielder Bernard Ondiek from Football Kenya Federation Premier League reigning champions Gor Mahia.

The veteran player has found it hard to break into the K'Ogalo first team and opted to try his fortune elsewhere. The Mailmen have now jumped on the opportunity and brought him on board.

"Welcome to Posta Rangers FC Bernard Ondiek," read a short statement posted on Posta Rangers' social media outlet.

"We are the Mailmen."

The midfielder becomes the fourth signing at the club after the arrivals of Evans Makari Maliachi from [National Super League] side Talanta FC, Joshua Otieno Nyatini from Wazito FC, and Ambrose Awio [Ayoyi] from [Tanzania Mainland League side] Biashara Mara United.

Rangers have struggled to win in the top-tier and it is something they are aiming at solving. It is for that reason the club has confirmed the arrival of new players.

The Nairobi-based charges are also contemplating who to drop to create space for new players. The management is strict on the number of players in the team owing to tough economic times.

The Mailmen have collected just one win from the 11 matches they have played in the FKF-Premier League, drawn seven and lost three. They have also scored seven goals and conceded 11 which puts them at a negative four in goal difference.

The management felt Sammy Omollo, who is commonly referred to as Pamzo, had not done enough and decided to part ways with him.

Omollo returned to Posta Rangers when he took over from John Kamau, on August 23, who was shown the door after struggles in the 2018/19 season, where the team finished in the relegation zone but managed to stay in the top-tier after overcoming Nairobi Stima in the play-offs.

Former Harambee Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi was appointed to replace him. The youthful coach came alongside Collins 'Korea' Omondi and they went on to sign a three-year contract.

Okumbi's first league game in charge will be on Thursday against 11-time champions Tusker FC at the Kasarani Annex from 15.00 hours (EAT).

The tactician will be hoping to get a positive outcome from the Ruaraka-based charges who have been doing well this season and are currently top of the table.