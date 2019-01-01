Bernard Mwalala: Shield Cup winners Bandari will not release any players

The Dockers will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup by virtue of winning the Shield Cup after beating Sharks

FC head coach Bernard Mwalala has confirmed that his team will not be releasing any players in the off-season.

The Dockers had arguably their best season, winning the FKF and finishing second in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table.

Bandari will represent the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup and many were expecting a major shake-up.

However, according to Mwalala, that is not going to be the case.

“We will not be making big changes in the team, we will just boost the squad with about five players,” Mwalala told Goal in an interview.

“A big chunk of the players you see here will be with the team next season. It is about strengthening the team and ensuring it performs and not weakening it.

“We will not release any player, but what I usually do is send them on loan, because I believe in every player here. He might not be useful this season but the coming one will be better.”

This comes amid reports that the Coastal-based side is negotiating with Danson Chetambe of and ’s Cliff Kasuti, hoping to seal their deals once the transfer window opens.