Bernard Mwalala: Bandari's wastefulness to blame for draw against Posta Rangers

Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha and Shaban Kenga all had good chances they were unable to convert

head coach Bernard Mwalala has criticised his players for drawing 0-0 against Posta in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) game on Sunday.

Mwalala said his players should accept the blame failing to score from the numerous chances they created at Kenyatta Stadium against the Mailmen.

The former tactician added that he feared that they were going to lose the match given the number of wasted opportunities, especially in the first half.

Strikers Shaban Kenga and Darius Msagha were withdrawn just as the second half began, but the entry of Benjamin Mosha and Abdalla Hassan changed little.

“I felt that we were going to get a 0-0 draw or at worst to lose the match because the moment you get your chances in the first half and you do not utilise them then the probability of losing becomes high,” Mwalala told Goal.

Additionally, Mwalala admitted that the point they managed to pick up away from home was better than nothing, but insisted the match was there for them to win.

“The point we got against is good but what I can tell you is that we are to blame for not winning that match. We created a lot of chances but we made minimal use of them which means it is now impossible to win the league title,” he added.

“It has been a good lesson for the boys and I hope now they know that if one gets a chance even if you do not score from it let the goalkeeper make that save instead of losing final balls the way we did."

Bandari will face on Wednesday at Bukhungu Stadium on May 8.