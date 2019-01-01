Bernard Mwalala: Bandari will be seen as KPL giants next season

Back-to-back runners-up finishes in the KPL, coupled with Shield Cup success, are regarded as big achievements since Mwalala's appointment

FC head coach Bernard Mwalala has claimed that they will be regarded as a top side by their Kenyan Premier League ( ) rivals next season.

Mwalala led the Dockers to second place finishes in consecutive seasons since his appointment in July 2018 as a replacement for Ken Odhiambo.

Bandari also defeated in the Sportpesa final and are set to represent in the Caf Confederation Cup in the 2019/20 season.

"Next season is going to be a difficult season because everyone will face us as a giant in the game, but nevertheless, we can achieve even more if we work much harder and with a spirit of togetherness. Therefore, let's be prepared," the former Kenya international said in a press statement seen by Goal.

Mwalala also explained why the 2018/ 19 season was a successful one, as they lost only six games and finished with 64 points.

"Success is a collective effort, this has been one of the best season's for the team and me as a manager, I know that my biggest part is to guide the team to victory, but we couldn't have achieved that if it weren't for all of us," added the former coach.

"My hardworking, dedicated and professional players were full of discipline and enthusiasm for the whole season."

Bandari managed to get two more points than in the previous campaign, and scored five more goals.