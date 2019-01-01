Bernard Mwalala: Bandari to train in South Africa during pre-season

The Dockers emerged as the FKF Shield Cup winners after seeing off champions Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 at Kasarani on Sunday

coach Bernard Mwalala is confident that his side will make a mark in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

This is after the Dockers beat 3-1 in the FKF final on Sunday to earn the ticket of representing the country in Caf competition.

“We have been promised a pre-season training camp in and that will be a great chance for the lads to prepare well ahead of the new season,” Mwalala told Goal.

“We need such an atmosphere to train for continental assignments and it will be great for us and it will give me and my players time to look ahead for the new season. We are happy that we won the Shield Cup and this is a good way to end the season.

“We missed out on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title and winning the Shield Cup will be good for my team because we deserved to finish the season with a trophy.”

Mwalala has also pleaded with the club’s management to keep the squad intact.

“We don’t need to release any player; I want to keep this squad intact. They showed this season that they can challenge for trophies and what we need now is maybe to buy two or three players to help supplement what we already have,” Mwalala continued.

Bandari finished the KPL season third on 64 points, eight behind winners .