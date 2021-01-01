Bernard Muiruri: Sofapaka sign youngster on four-year contract

The Starlet was scouted during a local tournament held in Taita Taveta County where the club relocated to recently

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Sofapaka have confirmed the signing of Bernard Muiruri.

The youngster has completed the move to the top-flight side after successful trials. Recently, Batoto ba Mungu shifted base to Wundanyi in the Taita Taveta County where they scouted the youngster from a local tournament.

"Benard was among three players namely Chrispine Wambua and Khalid Deco who emerged best in the second edition of Governor Granton Samboja Cup held in 2020," Sofapaka announced. "Benard’s side Taveta Sisal were crowned champions in the last edition.



"Muiruri joins the club on a four-year contract after successful trials. Muiruri becomes club’s sixth signing."

Hopeful Muiruri hopes to enjoy good moments with the former Kenyan Premier League champions.



“I am so delighted to join such a big club, I feel honoured and I only want to help the club achieve big. It feels great to don the blue and white jersey of the club and I look forward to a successful stint at Batoto Ba Mungu.”

Meanwhile, Sofapaka head coach Ken Okoth has delivered injury updates ahead of the Premier League tie against KCB on Wednesday.

"We have one fresh injury concern in Stephen Okola who has a back problem. We are glad to have both Michael Bodo and Mohamed Kilume who have both recovered," the coach told the club's website.

"We are definitely going for maximum points against KCB, a tough match of course but we are at home and we must utilise home ground advantage.



"We are facing a tough and tricky side, they have been on a fine run and it’s by no chance they are placed second on the log. In our past encounters, it’s clear we have been the better side and we only want to continue dominating."

The former Bandari head coach called for improved performances and consistency especially after the 2-0 loss to Ulinzi Sharks.

Article continues below

"It was a frustrating and disappointing result for us, we went for the maximum points but in the end we got none," he continued. "We were punished by our own mistakes and that’s what makes the difference in football.



"It’s a challenge we haven’t been able to get back-to-back wins since the season started. We had hoped to make it two against Ulinzi but that wasn’t the case. Despite the past outcomes we want to end the poor run and build on some proper consistency beginning Wednesday against KCB."

Odhiambo is hopeful Batoto ba Mungu can still fight for the title despite the poor start they have had.

"The season is way long to go, I strongly believe we still stand a chance to win the league. For us now, every game and point count, we just need to win back-to-back games and we shall be up there with the rest," the coach explained.



In a restructuring move, Sofapaka released eight players recently and are continuing to sign new ones.