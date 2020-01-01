'Bergwijn goal was the icing on the cake' - Mourinho gushes over Dutchman's debut at Spurs

The Netherlands international was instrumental in Sunday's victory over Manchester City as he made the perfect start to life in north London

boss Jose Mourinho has praised January signing Steven Bergwijn, who marked his debut for the club with a fine goal in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

The international completed a £25 million ($33m) move from PSV last week, two days before the January window closed.

He was thrown straight into the starting line-up for Sunday’s clash with the Premier League champions and made an instant impact, opening the scoring with a spectacular volley from just inside the area midway through the second half.

Son Heung-min doubled Spurs’ advantage seven minutes later to secure the win that lifts the north London club up to fifth.

Reflecting on the result, Mourinho singled out his new signing for praise, but insists his goal was just one part of what was a complete display by the 22-year-old.

“It was a debut goal that was the icing on the cake of a very good performance,” Mourinho told Tottenham’s official website. “Independent of the goal, I would say his performance was very good, very solid, very mature.

“We worked hard during the week. He came to us Tuesday, so he had a complete week to work and to try as fast as possible to understand what we wanted from him.

“It was a very solid performance against such a difficult opponent like Kyle Walker, but then he was clever enough to appear also in other zones and try to create some problems for City. Defensively, very aware of his position, defending zonal, covering spaces. So very, very good and then of course the goal is a great goal, so important for us.”

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who saved Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty in the first half when the game was goalless, was also impressed with how quickly Bergwijn has settled in at the club.

“What a goal, what a start,” said the international. “It’s not easy to come from a different league into the Premier League in terms of intensity, and to start against , he did well, and he was decisive.

“It’s going to help him to get into the team, to get into the Club, even the relationship with the fans here is going to be even greater in the future. But he couldn’t start in a better way.”