Berahino scores as Zulte Waregem demolish Waasland-Beveren

The Burundi international notched his sixth league goal of the season as ‎Francky Dury’s men secured a comfortable victory at Regenboogstadion

Saido Berahino was on the scoresheet as Zulte Waregem thumped Waasland-Beveren 5-0 in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The former Sunderland forward, who was making his 15th league start, ignited the flood of goal in the 16th minute of the encounter.

Five minutes later, Davy De Fauw doubled the lead from the penalty spot before Jelle Vossen scored the third goal moments before the half-time break.

After the restart, Vossen completed his brace before Gianni Bruno sealed the comfortable win for Francky Dury’s men.

Berahino featured for 77 minutes before making way for Jean-Luc Dompe while Mali’s Abdoulaye Sissako was on parade for the duration of the game.

The Burundi international, who now has eight goals in 18 appearances across all competitions, will hope to continue his impressive form when Zulte Waregem face in a Cup tie on Wednesday.