Berahino open to England return after impressing at Zulte Waregem

The 26-year-old left English football with a bad reputation but is eager to go back after proving himself in Belgium

Saido Berahino says he would be open to moving back to after he leaves Zulte Waregem.

Although he has a year left on his contract, the 26-year-old is one of several players the Belgian club are expected to sell this summer because they are struggling to survive as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams from and are reportedly interested in the former forward, but he would consider any offer to go back to England.

"England is where I first fell in love with football so, yes, if the opportunity arose I would definitely consider it," he told the Daily Mail.

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Berahino moved to Zulte on a free transfer last summer after he left Stoke having scored just five goals in 56 appearances.

He arrived with a bad reputation, having been hit with a £75,000 fine and a 30-month driving suspension for drink-driving last February. In 2017, he served an eight-week ban from football after failing a drug test, which he claimed was due to his drink being spiked while he was in a night club.

His exploits in have helped restore his negative image, however. The Burundi international scored eight times in 22 games in all competitions before the rest of the campaign was cancelled following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Berahino says he is proud of his exploits in the Belgian top-flight and feels he has shown he can succeed outside of England.

"So far I've had a great time in Belgium, I've showed that I can adapt in a different league," he added. "I can only thank my team-mates and coach for believing in me. I miss the atmosphere and the buzz before games that I grew up learning my trade. We take it for granted how passionate and amazing the fans make the game so beautiful."

Zulte coach Francky Dury said Berahino has been a model player since his arrival as he praised his conduct.

"I have nothing bad to say about his attitude," he said. "From my first contact with the player, it was love at first sight."