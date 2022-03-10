Benzema's masterclass sparks GOAT debate as Real Madrid upstage PSG
Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick that helped Real Madrid come from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in a Uefa Champions League game on Wednesday.
Benzema cancelled out Kylian Mbappe’s first-half opener in the 61st minute and he followed it up with two goals within two minutes as the Blancos advanced with a 3-2 aggregate win.
The second-half goals made the 34-year-old the oldest player to ever score a Champions League hat-trick and his performance on Wednesday sparked some debate about the greatest player of all time (GOAT).
Benzema clearly outshone six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi in the encounter but some fans argued that Messi's display at the Santiago Bernabeu has nothing to do with his status in world football.
Meanwhile, Benzema won fans' hearts with his second-half heroics and he has been described as the 'best player in the world presently'.
The Real Madrid captain has scored eight goals in seven Champions League appearances this season.
