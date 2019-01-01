Benson Amianda's goal denies Kariobangi Sharks maximum points

KCB came from a goal down to squeeze a point against Kariobangi Shark in a lively one-all draw in the Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Kariobangi Sharks thought they were headed for a third win of the season following, but Benson Amianda spoilt the party as KCB pulled a miraculous second-half comeback.

It is KCB who started the game on a high note but a lackluster second half performance saw them pick their fifth defeat of the season as Frank Ouna’s poor run in the KPL continues even after he steered Wazito to relegation last season. The Bankers had forced Sharks to commit three fouls inside the first five minutes, but none of those chances counted.

Sensing KCB’s intention for an early goal, Sharks sat deep into their half as they absorbed the pressure. Only Harrison Mwendwa had the courage to move with the ball inside KCB’s box, but a tall defence blacked him in two subsequent occasions.

Two clear chances went begging in either half within a span of one minute; Sydney Lokale was too slow to reach Mwendwa’s pass inside KCB box. Sharks broke loose after sluggish KCB defenders failed to pull the trigger despite penetrating inside the opponent’s six-yard box.

Lokale split pass behind the defenders was too quick for Duke Abuya as Sharks came into the second half a relatively rejuvenated side.

Vincent Wasambu broke the deadlock with a delightful goal in the 49th minute. Martin Nderitu had a perfect chance to draw his side level just a minute later but his left-shot parachuted in the skies.

Amianda leveled the scores after Kennedy Owino did the donkey work as the Bankers pulled off a miraculous comeback in the 73-minute.

The goal gave KCB some shreds of confidence but despite the Bankers restricting Sharks into their half late in the second half, the home side held on to share the spoils.