Benrahma focused on Premier League promotion with Brentford

The Algerian wideman has no interest in moving away from Griffin Park with top-flight promotion within sight

Said Benrahma does not have any intentions of leaving and is solely focused on helping them get Premier League promotion for the first time in 73 years.

The Bees are in fifth place in the Championship which is a promotion playoff spot.

They are, however, just two points behind second-placed in the final automatic promotion spot into the world’s most-watched football league.

"For the moment I am focused on Brentford. This summer I will see but for the moment I am so focused here," Benrahma told BBC Sport.

"I am happy, I play, I score, I win, it's a good position so I am happy. For the moment I am here.

"My ambition is to play in the Premier League. That's my first ambition. It's the first step and then continue to progress.

"If I go into the Premier League God willing with Brentford or…. I don't know but my ambition is Premier League."

Benrahma is also looking forward to the chance of having to play with some of his Algerian teammates in the Premier League, like ’s Riyad Mahrez.

"They are great players, they play - one in Manchester City. He is a very, very good player,” Benrahma said of Mahrez.

"I'm happy when I go to the national team, I am so happy because I meet big players and it helps me with my progress and wait for my chance."

Benrahma has made 27 Championship appearances this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.