Footage appears to indicate Benni McCarthy is already taking the new Manchester United signing under his wing.

Footage has emerged which appears to show Benni McCarthy already imparting his wisdom upon Manchester United new boy Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austria international was a deadline day signing for the Red Devils, arriving at Old Trafford on loan in a bid to give Erik ten Hag’s more options in midfield.

He was recruited on the back of Christian Eriksen’s injury, which will deny United the Denmark international’s services over the coming months.

28-year-old Sabitzer may not be a striker, but early footage from his time at United appear to indicate that Benni has already taken the former RB Leipzig man under his wing.

In the short clip from Football Daily, as seen by GOAL, Benni is spied in a Red Devils training session joking and laughing with the United team, including Sabitzer.

In one still—captured by South African user Karabo Mpeli—the ex-striker is seen with his arms around the midfielder, with the pair clearly getting along.

Is Benni merely doing his best to be friendly and welcome the new recruit to the North West, is he just congratulating the new arrival on something impressive he’s seen in training, or is the footage evidence that McCarthy is also making Sabitzer something of a special project as well?

The Bafana Bafana all-time top scorer has been hailed this season for overseeing a significant improvement in United’s attacking threat.

Marcus Rashford, named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for January, has, in particular, hit a rich seam of form under McCarthy’s tutelage.

The 25-year-old England international has scored nine Premier League goals in 20 league outings so far this term, and could even break his own record—17—for top flight strikes in a single campaign.

United fans will doubtless be hoping that Benni’s magic touch will also rub off on Sabitzer!