Benjamin Nyangweso: Ulinzi Stars keeper James Saruni is rare talent

The Soldiers' coach praises keeper James Saruni after a series of top class displays for the side in the league

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has lauded his goalkeeper James Saruni for his excellent displays this season.

The keeper has been in fine form, helping the Soldiers collect vital points in crucial matches.

“Saruni is a great talent; one of the rare talents we have in this country and I am very happy to work with him. I like the way he has been giving his all in the past few matches and also in training," Nyangweso told the club's official site.

“We have picked seven points in the last three matches and while we have all done well as a team, you can’t discount what the captain has contributed.”

The custodian will be in goal to help his team against defending champions in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The game will be played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu from 4.15pm.