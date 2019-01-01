Ulinzi Stars coach Nyangweso reveals plans for the next transfer window

The Soldiers form has been mixed this season even after replacing Dunstan Nyaudo with Benjamin Nyangweso as coach

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has already revealed his plans for next season, in terms of how he will approach the next transfer window.

“My plan is to strengthen the team for a bigger and better push next season. It has been a short season with congested matches, which has caused a lot of injuries but we want to finish as high as possible then bring in two or three players to beef up the team,” Nyangweso told the club's official website.

The tactician praised Justin Onwonga who returned from the Recruits Training School, having missed the better part of the first leg.

Onwonga played against Sugar in their previous league action where Ulinzi Stars picked up a point from the barren draw.

“Being his first game of the second leg I think he did well. There was a lot of pressure for him but he handled all that well; he had good runs and he also had a few shots on target and in my assessment, he did well. I will give him more chances to play and see how he can aid in our targets,” he added.

The Soldiers have had a poor run recently as they had lost four matches from the five they had played. The only win came from their 1-0 defeat of on May 6.

Ulinzi Stars will face at Afraha Stadium on Wednesday.