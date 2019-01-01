Benjamin Nyangweso: Ulinzi Stars cannot afford to lose against Bandari

The Soldiers tactician is keen to seal a double over the Dockers when they travel to Mombasa for a league match on Thursday

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso says his team have to claim maximum points against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) outing on Thursday.

The Soldiers are keen on completing a double over the Dockers after claiming a 2-1 win when the two teams met in the reverse fixture at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Following Monday's 2-1 defeat against defending Champions , Nyangweso says his players have to react and get a win away.

“We played well against Gor Mahia, but our problem was on scoring; we had chances against them but we did not take them and ended up losing the game," Nyangweso told Goal.

"On Thursday we have to make amends and ensure we do not fall again against Bandari.

“They [Bandari], are a good team for sure but we know our strengths and what we are capable of doing.”

Nyangweso says his side's defense has to be at their best to ensure they do not concede against the free-scoring Bandari side.

“It starts from the back, we have to stop our hosts from scoring and that basically means no mistakes at the back," the coach aded.

Ulinzi Stars are currently placed eighth on the KPL table after accumulating a total of 36 points in the 26 games played.