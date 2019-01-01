Benjamin Nyangweso: Two or three players will arrive at Ulinzi Stars

Ulinzi Stars had a poor season compared to how they fared in 2018 and Nyangweso wants to strengthen before the next domestic campaign begins

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has revealed the number of players they will sign in the upcoming transfer window.

Nyangweso, who took charge of the team from Dunstan Nyaudo in mid 2018/19 season, will have ample time to assess the players he will sign for the Soldiers in the pre-season break which ends at the start of July.

"We are going to take a deeper look into the areas of weakness, and after that, we will reinforce. We are looking at the possibility of having two or three new players. We have three who are sure to join the team after coming from training so I am confident all will go well," Nyangweso told the club's website.

The three players who underwent the military training at the Recruits Training School in Eldoret are also expected to join the team before the season kicks off.

Masita Masuta, Clinton Omondi and Quintine Indeche are set to join the team after undergoing the compulsory military training.

Edmond Kwanya and former and Police FC goalkeeper Francis Atwoli are still undergoing their training process.

The 2010 champions experienced a poor season compared to how they performed in 2018 and Nyangweso has explained the factors that might have contributed.

“It was hard in the season with the congestion of matches and we can definitely look to the future with hope. We had really limited time to train and rectify our mistakes and of course, in the Premier League there are no easy matches," concluded Nyangweso.

In 2018, the Soldiers finished the season in fourth place with 54 points, but dropped down to eighth in 2019 with 45 points.