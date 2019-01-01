Benjamin Nyangweso relieved after Ulinzi Stars gun down Nzoia Sugar

The Soldiers were initially frustrated after back-to-back defeats against Gor Mahia and Bandari

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has welcomed the 1-0 win recorded against on Monday at Afraha Stadium.

The Soldiers needed a late strike courtesy of Bernard Ongoma to defeat the visitors who were desperate for at least a point. Nyangweso believes the win was all that mattered and now their focus is on the remaining matches.

“We had lost two games consecutively against and , and we needed to bounce back from those losses. So the win against Nzoia is very much welcome because it will give us confidence ahead of the remaining games of the season,” Nyangweso told Goal.

“In most games, we have been creating chances but taking them has been a problem. Even the game against Nzoia, we had numerous opportunities to score, but I am happy we got a goal later on.”

Nzoia Sugar head coach Godfrey 'Solo' Oduor was disappointed with the way his team conceded.

“We played well, contained them but defensive lapses allowed them to get the winner. It is disappointing but we have learned our lesson.”

There are about seven rounds of matches remaining before the season concludes.

Ulinzi Stars will next face Posta at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Wednesday.