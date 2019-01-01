Benjamin Nyangweso picks areas to beef up after taking charge at Ulinzi Stars

Nyangweso replaced Dunstan Nyaudo who has been elevated to the position of the Technical Director

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has already identified areas that he will need to work on to steer the side back to glory.

The 2010 Kenyan Premier League winner with Ulinzi Stars was reappointed to lead the side on Sunday, replacing Dunstan Nyaudo who has been elevated to the role of a technical director.

Having gauged the side during the first training session, the coach has admitted that the defense is not far from perfect, but the attack needs more attention.

“Defensively, we are not badly off; we just need a little tightening. I think the most work needs to be done in the attack. We have been scoring a few goals, picking slim wins and mostly drawing. To be able to rise well, we need to score lots of goals and that is the one area we will be putting a lot of focus.

“I will not be dropping anyone just yet, and I will also not rush into the transfers. I want to take time and look at the team, assess the strengths and weaknesses then see how we plan for the remainder of the season.

"If need be, we will get a new player but as I said, I want to work with the available players,” Nyangweso told the clubs official portal.

Nyangweso’s third stint in the recent past will see him host on Wednesday in a encounter.