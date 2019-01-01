Benjamin Nyangweso picks a strong squad as Ulinzi Stars face off with Sony Sugar

This is the first match for Nyangweso who replaced Dunstan Nyaudo as the head coach for the Soldiers

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has named his best eleven to face at the Afraha Stadium.

Saruni James will start in goal with Mohammed 'Rio' Hassan marshaling the defense. Onyango Boniface will anchor the midfield while Enosh Ochieng will lead the attacking line.

The bench has Bernard Ongoma, Okare Ezekiel and Oscar Wamalwa.

Ulinzi Stars XI: Saruni James, Birgen Brian, Mbongi Omar, Mohammed Hassan, Muchika Bonaventure, Onyango Boniface, Waweru Daniel, Kago John, Ochieng Enosh, Nandwa Elvis and Njuguna John.

Subs: Odhiambo Jacktone, Abdalla Hamisi, Ongoma Bernard, Boraafya Omar, Okare Ezekiel, Wamalwa Oscar and Omondi George.