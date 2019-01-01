Nyangweso responds to Oktay allegations on Ulinzi Stars penalty against Gor Mahia

The Soldiers scored from the penalty spot to deny the Kenyan champions maximum points in the match played on Sunday

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso says the referee was right to award his team a penalty against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Soldiers were awarded a penalty in the 58th minute when young defender Geoffrey Ochieng was adjudged to have fouled Enos Ochieng inside the box. The latter successfully made the spot kick conversion to earn his 13th goal of the season and a 1-1 draw against the Kenyan champions.

The decision to give Ulinzi Stars a penalty has elicited mixed reactions from Gor Mahia fans and coach Hassan Oktay but Nyangweso insists that the match official got the decision right.

“That was a clear penalty! We deserved it and I do not see any problem with that. I think Gor Mahia came into the match hoping to secure maximum points but we frustrated them and that is what provoked all the reactions. There was contact in the box, and the referee did what he had to do,” Nyangweso told Goal in an exclusive interview.

On Sunday, K’Ogalo coach Oktay hit out at match officials for what he believed was poor officiating during the match. Oktay was frustrated that his side registered a second consecutive draw in the league.

“Against Ulinzi Stars today (Sunday), we were denied two clear penalties, one, when Francis Kahata was pulled by the shirt inside the box, and the second, when a fierce strike from Dennis Oliech was blocked by the hands of a player from Ulinzi Stars, but nothing was given,” Oktay told Goal.

“But the same referee was very comfortable to award Ulinzi Stars a penalty that was not a penalty. There was no contact from Geoffrey Ochieng and if there was, the tackle happened outside the box. So who are the referees working for, who is paying them to commit such silly mistakes?”

The two teams will meet again in two weeks’ time in the reverse fixture at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.