Benjamin Nyangweso: No one deserved Golden Boot award more than Enosh Ochieng

Since Ochieng won the award, questions have been asked over whether he was favoured when their match against Mount Kenya United was postponed

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has hailed Enosh Ochieng for winning the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Golden Boot award.

The former Muhoroni Youth striker finished the season with 20 goals to pip Kakamega ' Allan Wanga to the award.

Wanga was leading the race with 18 goals but a hat-trick against Mount United in a rescheduled match earned Ochieng the gong.

“Enosh (Ochieng) was on fire; by far the best goal poacher in the season and this feat is well deserved. He has worked hard and his discipline as a person and player has been on top. He listens and is ready to learn; we couldn’t have had a better man to win the Golden Boot," Nyangweso told the club's website.

Article continues below

“Congratulations to him because in this league it is not easy. I hope he keeps the focus as he advances in his career. The future is definitely bright for him."

Ochieng scored just six goals in the previous season after he was ruled out for the majority of the campaign with a metatarsal injury. He only played nine games in 2018.

Winning the Golden Boot award with 20 goals means he has bettered the tallies of Masoud Juma, who bagged the award after scoring 17 goals in 2017, and Eric Kapaito ,who scored 16 goals to win it in 2018.