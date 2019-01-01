Benjamin Nyangweso lauds Ulinzi Stars after 'perfect' win over Western Stima

The win was Ulinzi Stars' second consecutive triumph after defeating Mathare United at home in the previous matchday

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has revealed his satisfaction after a 2-0 win in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) over on Thursday.

The win in Kisumu came after the Soldiers had won a home game against , but Nyangweso said that the match against Western Stima was almost faultless.

Nyangweso noted that he was particularly happy with a clean sheet and the fact that no injuries were suffered during their away match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Enosh Ochieng scored both goals, meaning the KPL top scorers race has intensified after Kakamega striker Allan Wanga also hit the target in Friday's 1-1 draw against champions .

Wanga has scored 14 goals so far this season while Ochieng's tally is 12.

“It was another perfect performance and right to the expectation. I wanted us to win and to pick a clean sheet and not to get any injuries, especially given we were playing on artificial turf. I am happy we had a perfect outing,” Nyangweso told Ulinzi Stars website.

“We dominated the first half and scored a goal and since the opponents wanted to equalize, they piled a lot of pressure on us but I like the way we contained them then broke on the counter and we scored the second.

"This is an example of a perfect game for me; defending well first, and containing the pressure then getting goals."

Ulinzi Stars are eighth on the KPL table and will face Gor Mahia on Sunday.