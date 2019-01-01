Benjamin Nyangweso hopes to beef up Ulinzi Stars from Defence Forces competition

Ulinzi Stars performed dismally last season so they are trying to scout players that can transform their standards dramatically

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso wants to recruit potential players from the upcoming Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Cup.

The competition is set to run from June 20 to July 4 as the Defence Forces' various units are set to clash for the annual tournament title. Nyangweso is the coach of the defending champions, after leading Kahawa Garrison to win the title in Nanyuki last year.

“The CDF Cup is a very rich avenue for us scouting for potential players. I think as a club we are very lucky to have such a competition where players from different units get to face off and just like any other coach in the military set up, I am looking forward to it," Nyangweso told the club's website.

“Very many capable players have come from the CDF and it is a culture that has played a big role in the growth of Ulinzi Stars as a team. It is an exciting time for us all on the technical bench and we hope to get serious players to beef up the team for a stronger challenge in the coming season and beyond."

Meanwhile, the Soldiers will receive a huge boost ahead of the 2019/20 season with goal poacher Masita Masuta set to rejoin the club from military training.

The former star left for compulsory military training after joining the club in January 2018 and scored seven goals in his maiden campaign.

Other players expected to join Nyangweso from the Recruits Training College include former forward Clinton Omondi and Edmond Kwanya who has played for and Police FC before.

Former Ulinzi Stars U20 defender Quintine Indeche is also among the expected returnees.