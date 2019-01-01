Benjamin Nyangweso happy with winning start after returning to Ulinzi Stars

The Wednesday result saw the team improve by one place on the 18-team table, rising to 7th on 25 points

Benjamin Nyangweso was happy to set off to a winning start as gunned down 2-1 on Wednesday.

Nyangweso is making a second return to the Soldiers’ bench after Dunstan Nyaudo was deployed to the Technical Director’s post.

Goals from Daniel Waweru and Enosh Ochieng negated Enock Agwanda’s strike to a mere consolation as the soldiers’ cruised to a vital win.

“We played well, but the most important thing was getting three points.

"That is what matters at the end of the day and for me as the coach, coming in and working with them for three days then getting this win is also special,” Nyangweso told the club’s official website.

“We had a lot of penetrative passes and really created a lot but we also missed many chances and I think that is one thing we will have to really work on. We want to build on this win and playing away from home we will have to be at our best.”

Ulinzi Stars will next take on Kakamega in the league.