Benjamin Nyangweso elated by Ulinzi Stars' fighting character ahead of Bandari tie

Ulinzi Stars managed to pick up a point from Gor Mahia this season after the initial 1-1 draw in Kisumu

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has praised his team’s fighting character against , despite going down 2-1 to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions at Afraha Stadium on Monday.

Ulinzi Stars went behind after just 25 seconds to Erissa Ssekisambu's goal, but Enosh Ochieng leveled matters 15 minutes from full-time before former winger Samwel Onyango scored the winner for Gor Mahia with four minutes left on the clock.

Ochieng’s goal has taken his season tally to 15, the same as Allan Wanga of Kakamega , as the race for the KPL golden boot hots up.

Speaking to Goal after the match, Nyangweso hailed midfielder John Njuguna for the impact he had on the match in the second half.

“We had a good game against them and the team showed the will to fight but we only failed to get a good result," Nyangweso told Goal.

"Njuguna came because I wanted him to challenge the Gor Mahia defenders who looked to struggle on the slippery pitch, he had a good game too and also changed the momentum of the match in our favour.”

The Stars tactician admitted that they cannot afford to lose their next game against , and that the only way to ensure they get a positive result at the coast is to train hard ahead of that showdown at Mbaraki Stadium on May 2.

“We are going to fight against Bandari because we would not want to lose two games consecutively. We are preparing to go and fight hard in Mombasa,” yangweso

Ulinzi Stars defeated the Dockers 2-1 at Afraha Stadium on March 10 in the reverse fixture.